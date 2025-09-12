Rights Group Slams Pakistan's Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances

A leading rights group has criticized Pakistan's Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIED), accusing it of hastily concluding cases without delivering justice to victims' families. The Defence of Human Rights (DHR), spearheaded by activist Amina Masood Janjua, has appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for a comprehensive reform of the framework addressing enforced disappearances, according to Dawn.

DHR expressed concern over the commission's assertion that it resolved 103 cases in a single month, arguing that such speed indicated a lack of thorough hearings. Many cases, allegedly dismissed within minutes, culminated in generic conclusions such as "the detainee disappeared by himself," which, as per DHR, obscure the true extent of enforced disappearances from public scrutiny.

Highlighting inconsistencies, DHR stated that their organization referred 21 of the 103 cases resolved in August. One case involved an individual who surfaced a decade ago but was only now marked as "disposed of" by COIED. The group emphasized the danger of blanket statements on voluntary disappearances, especially amid evidence suggesting state involvement in many cases. The rights group underscored that this trend of swift case closures contradicts the Supreme Court's foundational vision for the commission, aimed at eliminating bureaucratic hurdles and ensuring timely justice.

Enforced disappearances continue to challenge human rights efforts in Pakistan, especially in areas like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where activists and families often accuse security agencies of involvement, as noted by Dawn. In its statement, DHR urged a detailed review of the commission's operations, cautioning that justice cannot be served through rapid dismissals. DHR's critique intensifies the mounting public and global calls for Pakistani authorities to reform investigative systems, enhance accountability, and secure fair treatment for victims' families.

