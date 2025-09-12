Left Menu

Two Stab Victims Under Treatment at Jerusalem's Hadassah-En Kerem Medical Centre

Hadassah-En Kerem Medical Centre in Jerusalem is currently treating two victims from a stabbing incident at Kibbutz Zova. The patients include a 50-year-old man in serious condition and a 21-year-old man in moderate condition. Both victims are conscious and receiving medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 23:47 IST
Two Stab Victims Under Treatment at Jerusalem's Hadassah-En Kerem Medical Centre
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Two individuals were admitted to Jerusalem's Hadassah-En Kerem Medical Centre following a stabbing attack at Kibbutz Zova.

Officials reported that the victims include a 50-year-old man, whose condition is serious, and a 21-year-old man, who is in moderate condition. Fortunately, both patients are conscious.

The medical team at Hadassah-En Kerem is actively monitoring and providing comprehensive care to stabilize their conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

