Two Stab Victims Under Treatment at Jerusalem's Hadassah-En Kerem Medical Centre

Two individuals were admitted to Jerusalem's Hadassah-En Kerem Medical Centre following a stabbing attack at Kibbutz Zova.

Officials reported that the victims include a 50-year-old man, whose condition is serious, and a 21-year-old man, who is in moderate condition. Fortunately, both patients are conscious.

The medical team at Hadassah-En Kerem is actively monitoring and providing comprehensive care to stabilize their conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)