Trump's Bold Move: Reclaiming Bagram Air Base Amid Global Tensions

US President Donald Trump aims to reclaim Afghanistan's Bagram Air Base for strategic reasons, citing its proximity to China's nuclear sites. His efforts, backed by Congress, face criticism from China and the Afghan government, sparking a debate on foreign military presence and its implications for regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 11:17 IST
US President Donald Trump (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising development, US President Donald Trump announced Washington's efforts to regain control of Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, a move he deems strategically vital due to its closeness to China's nuclear weapons facilities, Tolo News reports. "We're trying to get it back," Trump declared at a joint press conference with the British Prime Minister, hinting at significant geopolitical motives.

Backed by several US Congress members, Trump's push for Bagram is branded as strategic and necessary. Meanwhile, China dismissed the claims, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasizing Afghanistan's sovereignty and stressing the need for regional peace and stability. Beijing urged all parties to foster constructive engagement instead of provoking regional tensions.

The Islamic Emirate and Afghanistan's officials have underscored their opposition to foreign military presence. Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi insisted Afghanistan's territory remains off-limits for foreign forces, aligning with the Doha Agreement. His stance was supported by other officials, who opened the door to political and economic dialogues, dismissing military involvement.

