India's Rising Global Stature Celebrated by Defence Minister in Morocco

During his historic two-day visit to Morocco, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India's growing influence on the global stage. Highlighting the nation's burgeoning startup ecosystem and commitment to women's empowerment, Singh engaged with the Indian diaspora while setting the stage for stronger bilateral defense ties with Morocco.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:49 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his two-day visit to Morocco, highlighted India's elevated status on the world stage. Speaking to the Indian diaspora, Singh noted that India's voice now commands significant attention internationally, a testament to its rapid economic growth despite global challenges.

In his address, Singh also spotlighted India's transformation into a startup and innovation hub. He cited the rise from 500 startups in 2014 to 1.60 lakh today, alongside a growth of Unicorns from 18 to 118, underscoring the country's entrepreneurial dynamism.

Further, Singh discussed legislative strides towards women's empowerment, mentioning the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which offers a 33% reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and other legislative bodies. The Defence Minister's visit marks an effort to deepen defense ties with Morocco as both nations are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance strategic cooperation.

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

