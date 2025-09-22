India's Rising Global Stature Celebrated by Defence Minister in Morocco

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his two-day visit to Morocco, highlighted India's elevated status on the world stage. Speaking to the Indian diaspora, Singh noted that India's voice now commands significant attention internationally, a testament to its rapid economic growth despite global challenges.

In his address, Singh also spotlighted India's transformation into a startup and innovation hub. He cited the rise from 500 startups in 2014 to 1.60 lakh today, alongside a growth of Unicorns from 18 to 118, underscoring the country's entrepreneurial dynamism.

Further, Singh discussed legislative strides towards women's empowerment, mentioning the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which offers a 33% reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and other legislative bodies. The Defence Minister's visit marks an effort to deepen defense ties with Morocco as both nations are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance strategic cooperation.