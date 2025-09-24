Macron's Unexpected UNGA Detour: A Diplomatic Stroll with Trump

French President Emmanuel Macron found himself navigating an unusual diplomatic scenario while in New York for the UN General Assembly. His journey from the UN headquarters to a meeting at the French Embassy was unexpectedly interrupted by a street closure for the motorcade of US President Donald Trump.

In an effort to make the best of the situation, Macron called Trump directly, humorously noting, 'I'm waiting in the street because everything is frozen for you.' The call, which was amicable in nature, allowed Macron to discuss pressing global issues with his US counterpart, including the situation in Gaza.

Despite the traffic woes, Macron reached his destination on foot, continuing his conversation with Trump. The two leaders, who share a cordial personal relationship despite policy differences, spoke about international matters, including conflicts in Ukraine and Russia—a situation Trump admitted was more challenging than anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)