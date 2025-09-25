Left Menu

Tasleema Akhter's Poignant Plea: A Call for Global Action Against Terrorism in Kashmir

Kashmiri activist Tasleema Akhter appeals for global recognition of terror victims, recounting her personal tragedy and urging accountability for Pakistan-sponsored violence in Kashmir. She calls for rehabilitation programs for affected families, emphasizing peace and justice over revenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 12:28 IST
Prominent Kashmiri human rights activist and survivor of terrorism, Tasleema Akhter (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Kashmir's human rights advocate, Tasleema Akhter, delivered a compelling address to the international audience, urging them to acknowledge the relentless suffering inflicted by Pakistan-backed terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Sharing personal tragedy, Akhter reminisced about April 11, 1999, a day marred by the abduction of her father and brother by militants.

She recounted the collective trauma experienced by her peers, with many left orphaned by widespread violence. Highlighting incidents from the past three decades, she detailed how communities have been uprooted, teachers murdered, and worshippers attacked, underscoring that these are not isolated incidents but part of a larger pattern of systemic violence.

Akhter's appeal stressed the urgency of recognizing terror victims as a human rights priority, emphasizing accountability for states like Pakistan that support militancy and advocating for rehabilitation initiatives. She closed with a powerful message of longing for peace and the critical importance of visibility for Kashmir's terror victims. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

