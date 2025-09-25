Tensions Escalate: NORAD Intercepts Russian Aircraft Near Alaska

The North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) responded swiftly on Wednesday after four Russian military aircraft were detected flying near Alaska, according to CBS News. This incident is the second in under a month, following a similar confrontation in August where US fighter jets intercepted Russian planes in the same region.

NORAD revealed that the Russian fleet comprised two long-range Tu-95 bombers and a pair of Su-35 fighter jets, all navigating within the Alaska Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), international airspace that borders US and Canadian territories. To counter the perceived threat, NORAD deployed an E-3 early warning aircraft alongside four F-16 fighter jets and four KC-135 tanker planes. Officials confirmed the Russian aircraft did not breach any sovereign airspace.

While routine, such flights in the ADIZ are meticulously monitored as part of national security measures. CBS noted that NORAD emphasized the importance of ADIZ, a designated zone where all aircraft must identify themselves. It reiterated that no Russian planes have entered US or Canadian borders so far. Meanwhile, European nations remain vigilant amidst increasing Russian aerial provocations.

Last month, NORAD publicized footage showing a Russian jet dangerously close to US aircraft near Alaska, a move condemned as "unsafe and unprofessional." This latest incident coincides with heightened alerts across Europe, reflecting growing anxiety over suspected Russian drone incursions.

Denmark recently took defensive action by closing an airport after an unauthorized drone hover over airspace for more than three hours, as per CNN. Poland and Estonia have also reported similar breaches by Russian drones.

Danish authorities have launched investigations into these drone disruptions at Copenhagen Airport, attributing them to a "capable actor." Meanwhile, in August, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Alaska to discuss a potential peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine, yet no significant progress has been reported.

President Trump has since threatened sanctions on countries purchasing oil from Russia, alleging they are "funding a war." Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Trump asserted the US is prepared to enforce vigorous sanctions should Russia fail to pursue peace negotiations.