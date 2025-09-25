Left Menu

UNHRC Session Amplifies Call Against Cross-Border Terrorism in Kashmir

At a UNHRC session, the event 'Victims of Terror' highlighted the human cost of terrorism, focusing on Pakistan's role in fueling cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Key speakers called for international pressure on Pakistan to dismantle its terror infrastructure and for enhanced rights for affected communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:36 IST
Activists from Jammu and Kashmir speak at a UNHRC event in Geneva, highlighting Pakistan's role in cross-border terrorism and urging global action to support victims and survivors (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
During the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, an event titled 'Victims of Terror' was held to honor individuals affected by terrorism. Organized by the Shivi Development Society and the People's Cultural Centre, the meeting aimed to spotlight the human cost of terrorism and Pakistan's involvement in promoting cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The event attracted human rights activists, journalists, academicians, and NGO representatives, all urged to intensify their efforts in combating terrorism. Political and social activist Shenaz Ganai remarked that Jammu and Kashmir have been subjected to terrorism exported from Pakistan for over three decades, criticizing Pakistan as the primary architect of this violence.

Ganai emphasized that the civilian casualties in Jammu and Kashmir result from the actions of groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, and The Resistance Front, organizations recognized as terrorist groups internationally. She asserted that there is no equivalence between a state defending its citizens and a state fostering terrorism.

Advocate Vishva Ranjan Pandita addressed the historic genocide and forced migration faced by the Kashmiri Pandit community due to targeted violence. He stressed the need for international awareness and intervention to pressure Pakistan into dismantling its terror infrastructure.

Sikh community activist Harleen Kaur highlighted the violence against her community and applauded the region's progress in areas like security and tourism, attributing this to both government efforts and local resilience.

