Abbas Condemns Israeli Actions Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, addressing the UN General Assembly, criticized Israel for alleged war crimes and illegal settlements. Abbas warned that Israel's E1 settlement plan threatens a two-state solution and condemned Prime Minister Netanyahu’s expansionist remarks. The conflict's deep-rooted issues remain unresolved, reflected in recent clashes between Israel and Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:46 IST
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 80th UN General Assembly via video link (Photo/YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, addressing the United Nations General Assembly via video link after being denied a US visa, criticized Israel's actions sharply, accusing it of war crimes, illegal settlement expansion, and breaches of international law. 'The extremist Israeli government continues its illegal settlement expansion,' Abbas stated, specifically targeting its E1 settlement plan.

Abbas warned that the E1 plan could bisect the West Bank, isolate Jerusalem from its surroundings, and undermine the two-state solution, breaching international law and Security Council resolutions. He rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's calls for a 'greater Israel,' describing them as dangerous and a violation of international law.

Abbas highlighted increasing settler violence in Palestinian territories, alleging attacks on villages and civilians under the protection of the Israeli military. Furthermore, he condemned attacks on religious sites in Jerusalem, Hebron, and Gaza, calling these actions a violation of international law, amidst one of the world's longest conflicts between Israel and Palestinians.

