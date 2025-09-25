Left Menu

Israeli-American Accused of Espionage for Iran Arrested in Israel

An Israeli-American dual citizen, Yaakov Perel, is accused of espionage for Iranian intelligence. Allegedly, he conducted intelligence-gathering missions targeting Israeli figures. After cooperating with Iranian officials, he returned to Israel and continued his activities, receiving cryptocurrency payments. His arrest highlights Iran's ongoing espionage efforts against Israel.

Israeli-American Accused of Espionage for Iran Arrested in Israel
Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Israel

In a significant security development, Israeli authorities arrested a dual Israeli-American citizen this month, accusing him of espionage on behalf of Iranian intelligence. The suspect, 49-year-old Yaakov Perel, allegedly executed information-gathering missions targeting high-profile Israeli public figures while residing in Morocco, according to police and Shin Bet reports released on Thursday.

Investigations revealed that Perel, who approached the Iranian embassy in Rabat for asylum as early as 2017, deepened his affiliations by publishing pro-Iranian articles critical of Israel on Telegram in 2023. His cooperation with Iranian officials notably intensified after the January 2025 funeral of Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah, following which he reportedly received overtures from Iranian contacts.

Upon returning to Israel in July 2025, Perel allegedly attempted to recruit others for intelligence purposes and undertook various missions on behalf of Iranian handlers. Using cryptocurrency as payment, he is accused of relaying sensitive information about prominent Israelis and photographing public locations, actions he reportedly conducted while fully aware of their potential security impacts.

Authorities plan to file an indictment in the Tel Aviv District Court imminently, underscoring Iran's extensive espionage efforts within and beyond Israeli borders. The case emphasizes the growing threat of Iranian intelligence activities, aligning with Israel's preemptive measures against Iranian nuclear advancements and escalating geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

