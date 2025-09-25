World Food India 2025: A New Era of Agricultural Collaboration and Investment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a strategic meeting with Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev at the World Food India 2025 event, where discussions centered around boosting cooperation in agriculture, fertilizers, and food processing sectors. In a statement on X, PM Modi expressed pleasure in discussing mutually beneficial opportunities with the Russian representative.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) noted that Patrushev's visit aimed to enhance collaboration in several key areas. During their discussions, PM Modi extended warm greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed eagerness for the forthcoming 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit in India.

Speaking at the esteemed gathering, PM Modi projected India as a hub of diversity, demand, and innovation, particularly in the food sector, appealing to global investors. He underscored India's rapid strides in poverty reduction and start-up growth, indicating the nation's readiness for global partnerships. The event will feature CEO roundtables and a multitude of international participants, reinforcing India's position as a pivotal player in the global food industry.

