S Jaishankar Shines at UNGA80: Highlights and High-Level Meetings

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is poised to represent India at the 80th United Nations General Assembly, stepping up as the chief spokesperson for the nation during the high-level General Debate. With a morning address scheduled on September 27, Jaishankar's intervention coincides with UNGA80's landmark celebration of its 80th anniversary, themed "Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights," amidst pressing global challenges.

As part of his significant diplomatic engagements, Jaishankar met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reaffirming mutual dedication to enhancing India-US relations and promoting stability in the Indo-Pacific. Rubio acknowledged India's critical participation in trade and energy discussions. Concurrently with the UN proceedings, Jaishankar engaged with US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor and participated in talks with European Union leaders on pressing issues such as multilateralism and global conflicts including the Ukraine crisis.

Furthermore, Jaishankar spearheaded a High-Level Meeting of Like-Minded Global South Countries and hosted the L69 and C10 Joint Ministerial session to advocate for United Nations reform. In regional cooperation, he led discussions at the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC), underlining India's commitment as a development partner. Jaishankar's multifaceted agenda also included the G4 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, pushing for UN Security Council reforms alongside Japan, Germany, and Brazil. A meeting with BRICS colleagues emphasized their collective role in bolstering international collaboration and peace.

