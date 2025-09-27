India's Leadership on Global Stage: BRICS 2026 and Strong Anti-Terrorism Stance

Discussions on India's pending BRICS chairmanship in 2026, a staunch anti-terrorism stand, urgent calls for United Nations Security Council reforms, and apprehensions over restrictive trade practices dominated the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting at the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

Held on Friday under India's leadership, with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar presiding, the meeting saw unanimous support for India guiding the group's agenda. A joint statement appreciated India's role and pledged complete support for its 2026 Chairship and the XVIII BRICS Summit in India.

Echoing the unified sentiment, Jaishankar lauded the group's significance in providing 'reasoned' leadership, focusing on issues such as food and energy security, digital change, and vital UN reforms during his future chairmanship. The assembly issued a stringent condemnation of terrorism, with a pointed reference to the devastating April 2025 attack in Jammu and Kashmir, attributing it to Pakistan-backed factions, in line with India's recent strong rebuttals against Pakistani narratives at the UNGA.

In terms of UNSC reforms, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to the ideas articulated in the 2023 Johannesburg-II Leaders' Declaration, underlining a need for a transformation to enhance Council operations' democratic nature and efficacy. Support was reiterated from China and Russia for Brazil and India's larger roles within the UN, further backing India's pursuit of a permanent Security Council seat.

Highlighting another priority, Jaishankar emphasized BRICS' ambition of amplifying the Global South's voice, a subject expected to be a highlight during his UNGA address. Extended discussions scrutinized current global trade tensions, notably criticizing the U.S. for imposing steep tariffs on Indian goods due to Russian oil imports, perceived as coercive.

The ministers emphasized a commitment to an equitable, inclusive, and rules-based multilateral trading system, centralizing the World Trade Organization's role, and urged against trade practices that could further marginalize the Global South.

