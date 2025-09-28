IAEA Assures: Uranium Reserves Secure for the Century

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has laid to rest fears of a potential nuclear fuel shortage, asserting that global uranium reserves will suffice to support nuclear energy demands through the end of the 21st century.

Speaking to Russia's TASS news agency during the World Atomic Week Forum in Moscow, IAEA Deputy Director General Mikhail Chudakov emphasized that mining activity is closely tied to market prices, with electricity production costs remaining pivotal. His statements reflected similar sentiments shared by Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev.

Chudakov further noted that ongoing geological explorations continue to unearth new uranium deposits globally, thus strengthening the long-term viability and stability of the nuclear energy sector.