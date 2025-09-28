US Urges India to Foster Fair Trade Relations

In a recent interview with News Nation, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick called for India to align its trade practices favorably towards the United States, emphasizing the need for open markets and cessation of harmful actions.

Highlighting the priority placed on resolving trade issues, Lutnick mentioned countries such as Switzerland and Brazil also need to realign their approaches to suit American interests. He acknowledged that while these issues are persistent, they are being addressed progressively.

Earlier, Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal led a delegation to the U.S., engaging in meetings aimed at expediting a beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement. The discussions signify ongoing efforts toward strengthening trade ties, ensuring mutual advantages for both nations.

