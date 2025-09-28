Left Menu

US Urges India to Foster Fair Trade Relations

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stresses the importance of India opening its markets and halting actions detrimental to U.S. interests. Calls for collaboration to enhance trade relations come after recent discussions between Indian and American officials aimed at concluding a beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 13:04 IST
US Urges India to Foster Fair Trade Relations
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick (Image: X@howardlutnick). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent interview with News Nation, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick called for India to align its trade practices favorably towards the United States, emphasizing the need for open markets and cessation of harmful actions.

Highlighting the priority placed on resolving trade issues, Lutnick mentioned countries such as Switzerland and Brazil also need to realign their approaches to suit American interests. He acknowledged that while these issues are persistent, they are being addressed progressively.

Earlier, Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal led a delegation to the U.S., engaging in meetings aimed at expediting a beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement. The discussions signify ongoing efforts toward strengthening trade ties, ensuring mutual advantages for both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Palestinian Ambassador Criticizes Netanyahu's UN Address

Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Palestinian Ambassador Criticizes Netanyahu's UN ...

 India
2
Shashi Tharoor Calls for Stricter Protocols After Deadly Tamil Nadu Stampede

Shashi Tharoor Calls for Stricter Protocols After Deadly Tamil Nadu Stampede

 India
3
Tragic Stampede in Karur: Calls for Independent Probe Intensify

Tragic Stampede in Karur: Calls for Independent Probe Intensify

 India
4
Vietnam Braces for Impact: Typhoon Bualoi Approaches

Vietnam Braces for Impact: Typhoon Bualoi Approaches

 Vietnam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025