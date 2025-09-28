Unseen Tragedy: Rabies Claims Lives in Rural Pakistan

Every year, rabies tragically claims the lives of an estimated 1,000 individuals in Pakistan, with the majority being children, according to Dawn News on Sunday. Dr. Mohammad Irfan Habib, Medical Director at ChildLife Foundation, highlighted the acute impact in rural and low-income communities, where children are frequently victimized by stray dog bites.

The situation worsens due to delays or inaccessibility to post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), transforming these preventable incidents into fatalities. Dr. Habib stressed the importance of immediate and proper response: washing bite wounds with soap and water for at least 15 minutes, seeking emergency care without delay, and adhering to the complete vaccination schedule.

The World Health Organization classifies rabies as a vaccine-preventable zoonotic viral disease affecting the central nervous system, primarily transmitted through dog bites. The disease incurs a global economic burden estimated at USD 8.6 billion annually, encompassing medical expenses and psychological costs in addition to lost lives.