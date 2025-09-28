Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Airspace Closures and Drone Threats in Europe

Poland temporarily closed its airspace amid Russian strikes on Ukraine. NATO steps up Baltic defenses as Russian drones heighten security concerns across Europe, with incidents near Danish and Norwegian installations. Germany and EU nations are considering stronger defensive measures, escalating military tensions with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:43 IST
A Polish police officer stands near a drone fragment after Russian UAVs violated Polish airspace during strikes on Ukraine, in Czesniki, Lublin Voivodeship, Poland (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Poland

Amid growing tensions in Eastern Europe, Poland temporarily closed sections of its airspace southeast of Warsaw on Sunday after Russia launched a new offensive against Ukraine, Al Jazeera reports. Polish military forces were mobilized for preventive action to ensure the security of its airspace and the safety of its citizens.

The closure affected key Polish cities like Lublin and Rzeszow until early Monday morning, while a nationwide air raid alert was issued in Ukraine at 03:00 GMT, in response to the Russian attacks. This comes after Polish and NATO forces recently intercepted Russian drones in Polish airspace, marking a significant military engagement with Moscow since 2022.

At the United Nations General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized Moscow's readiness to counter any provocations with a decisive response while adding that there was no intention to attack the West. Meanwhile, NATO is enhancing its Baltic Sea defense mission due to drone sightings in Denmark, amidst ongoing regional tensions.

Unidentified drones near Danish military sites led to serious security concerns, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen labeling them as hybrid attacks. This prompted temporary shutdowns of key airports in the Nordic region. Similarly, Norway and Germany are investigating possible drone intrusions, signaling wider European apprehensions over aerial threats.

In Germany, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt is considering changes to air safety laws following a drone 'swarm' sighting. EU defense officials are prioritizing the construction of a 'drone wall' to safeguard borders. Russia denounced these Western defensive moves as exacerbating military tensions and attributed them to EU political games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

