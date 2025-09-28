Left Menu

Alleged False-Flag Operation: Ukraine's Controversial Plan and WW3 Fears

Russia has accused Ukraine of planning false-flag operations in NATO countries to escalate tensions. Allegedly, Ukraine intends to disguise repaired Russian drones as an attack and blame Moscow, risking a potential World War III. The claim comes amid reports of Ukrainian military setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 23:05 IST
Alleged False-Flag Operation: Ukraine's Controversial Plan and WW3 Fears
Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Maria Zakharova (Photo/ X@mfa_russia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a striking accusation, Russia has accused Ukraine of plotting a false-flag operation in either Romania or Poland that could potentially push the world to the brink of a third global conflict. According to claims by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, Ukraine allegedly plans to commit sabotage in neighboring NATO states and then hold Moscow accountable.

The plan, as detailed in Hungarian media and echoed by Zakharova, reportedly involves the refurbishment of Russian drones with lethal armaments, then launching them towards key NATO transport hubs under the guise of Russian aggression. The drones, allegedly controlled by Ukrainian operatives, are said to be part of a tactic to provoke NATO into a military response against Russia.

Zakharova emphasized that such actions align with a broader disinformation strategy aimed at framing Russia and drawing NATO into an armed conflict. She also claimed the motivation behind this alleged operation is due to significant losses faced by the Ukrainian military, which according to some reports, is now struggling at a strategic level. The suggestion raises substantial concerns about escalating tensions in Europe, potentially leading to the outbreak of World War III.

