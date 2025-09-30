Poliovirus Resurgence: New Cases Confirmed in Sindh, Pakistan

In a recent development that highlights ongoing health challenges, two new cases of poliovirus have emerged in the Sindh province of Pakistan, specifically in the districts of Badin and Thatta. This revelation, reported by DAWN, increases the nation's poliovirus count in 2025 to 29.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has disclosed in a statement that while these cases involve two girls, a larger picture reveals 18 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, nine in Sindh, and one each in Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan. A major polio vaccination campaign had previously unfolded across 88 districts, demonstrating a concerted public health effort.

During the campaign, nearly 21 million children were immunized with the oral polio vaccine, supplemented with Vitamin A to enhance immunity. More than 400,000 frontline workers took part in door-to-door immunizations to halt the spread of this debilitating virus. Despite a recorded decrease from 71 cases in 2024, eradicating polio remains a pressing task for Pakistan, necessitating continued vigilance by healthcare workers and proactive participation by caregivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)