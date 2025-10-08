UN Initiates Independent Probe Mechanism for Afghanistan

Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, commended the creation of an independent investigative mechanism for the country, describing it as a pivotal step towards justice and truth. This decision was reached by consensus at the UN Human Rights Council.

The mechanism, as detailed by Bennett, will focus on gathering and examining evidence of serious human rights abuses and preparing case files that could lead to future prosecutions. This action, praised as a symbol of the resilience of Afghan victims and civil society, underscores international acknowledgement of their struggle amid increasing oppression.

Bennett highlighted the necessity for this mechanism to fit into a wider strategy addressing Afghanistan's human rights issues, including establishing an inclusive government, upholding women's rights, and respecting the nation's cultural diversity. He called for swift implementation and adequate support for effective investigations.

Moreover, Bennett endorsed additional efforts such as ICC probes and the application of universal jurisdiction by national courts. He urged for the criminalization of gender apartheid, labeling it crucial for justice for Afghan women and girls.

The resolution also extended Bennett's mandate, emphasizing the need for Afghan participation, particularly women and youth, in shaping the country's future, affirming that a holistic strategy is essential for resolving Afghanistan's crisis.

