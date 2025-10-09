Historic Ceasefire and Hostage Release Agreement Reached in Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed a groundbreaking agreement aimed at securing a ceasefire and releasing hostages in Gaza. Brokered through concerted diplomatic efforts by the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkiye, with a proposal initiated by US President Donald Trump, the agreement is seen as a pivotal step towards peace in the region.

Guterres emphasized the necessity of implementing the ceasefire comprehensively, ensuring hostages are freed with dignity, and establishing unhindered access for humanitarian aid into Gaza. A message on social media echoed his appeal for a sustained peace and accentuated the UN's commitment to enhancing aid delivery and supporting reconstruction initiatives.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed the agreement's scope, covering Israeli hostages' release, Palestinian prisoners, and aiding Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heralded the development as a significant victory, expressing the readiness to bring Israeli hostages home. Meanwhile, Hamas stated the agreement entails ceasing the Gaza war and calls on international community to uphold its enforcement.

