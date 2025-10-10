Violence Erupts in Lahore as Protests Unleash Chaos and Disrupt Daily Life

Tensions ran high in Lahore as violent clashes erupted between security forces and the hardline group Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). The unrest left several people injured, including more than a dozen policemen, following the group's call for a march to Islamabad in protest against Israel's actions in Gaza.

Police undertook a robust crackdown, sealing Lahore's main entry and exit points and turning the city into a virtual fortress. This heavy-handed approach led to significant disruptions across Lahore and Islamabad, where authorities blocked major highways and detained over a hundred activists, aiming to prevent further escalation.

Violence resumed on Thursday with TLP supporters clashing with police, vandalizing property, and leaving more than a dozen officers wounded. The group's defiance and the government's struggle to contain the unrest highlight the vulnerability of Pakistan's internal security apparatus amid ongoing political dysfunction.

(With inputs from agencies.)