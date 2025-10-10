Left Menu

Violence Erupts in Lahore as Protests Unleash Chaos and Disrupt Daily Life

Clashes between Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan and security forces in Lahore resulted in injuries and chaos, as protests against Israel's actions in Gaza escalated. Authorities blocked roads and suspended internet services in Islamabad, leading to severe disruptions. Tensions peaked with vandalism and clashes, raising concerns over Pakistan's internal security stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:49 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Tensions ran high in Lahore as violent clashes erupted between security forces and the hardline group Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). The unrest left several people injured, including more than a dozen policemen, following the group's call for a march to Islamabad in protest against Israel's actions in Gaza.

Police undertook a robust crackdown, sealing Lahore's main entry and exit points and turning the city into a virtual fortress. This heavy-handed approach led to significant disruptions across Lahore and Islamabad, where authorities blocked major highways and detained over a hundred activists, aiming to prevent further escalation.

Violence resumed on Thursday with TLP supporters clashing with police, vandalizing property, and leaving more than a dozen officers wounded. The group's defiance and the government's struggle to contain the unrest highlight the vulnerability of Pakistan's internal security apparatus amid ongoing political dysfunction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

