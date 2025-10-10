Massive Ketamine Smuggling Bust: Ben Gurion Airport Security's Sleuthing Success
Ben Gurion Airport's 747 Detective Unit has successfully intercepted an attempted smuggling of around eight kilograms of ketamine into Israel. Two tourists in their 30s, arriving from England, have been apprehended under drug smuggling accusations after the narcotics were discovered in shampoo bottles.
10-10-2025
- Country:
- Israel
In a significant drug interception, Ben Gurion Airport's 747 Detective Unit uncovered an illicit attempt to smuggle nearly eight kilograms of ketamine into Israel.
The detection led to the arrest of two tourists in their 30s who had arrived on a flight from England, as they were suspected of being involved in drug smuggling activities.
The contraband was ingeniously hidden inside shampoo bottles, demonstrating the elaborate methods smugglers employ to evade law enforcement authorities.
