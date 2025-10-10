Left Menu

Massive Ketamine Smuggling Bust: Ben Gurion Airport Security's Sleuthing Success

Ben Gurion Airport's 747 Detective Unit has successfully intercepted an attempted smuggling of around eight kilograms of ketamine into Israel. Two tourists in their 30s, arriving from England, have been apprehended under drug smuggling accusations after the narcotics were discovered in shampoo bottles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 23:18 IST
Massive Ketamine Smuggling Bust: Ben Gurion Airport Security's Sleuthing Success
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant drug interception, Ben Gurion Airport's 747 Detective Unit uncovered an illicit attempt to smuggle nearly eight kilograms of ketamine into Israel.

The detection led to the arrest of two tourists in their 30s who had arrived on a flight from England, as they were suspected of being involved in drug smuggling activities.

The contraband was ingeniously hidden inside shampoo bottles, demonstrating the elaborate methods smugglers employ to evade law enforcement authorities.

TRENDING

1
Deadly Terror Assault on Pakistani Police Training Centre

Deadly Terror Assault on Pakistani Police Training Centre

 Pakistan
2
Suspension Sparks Political Outcry: Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Controversy

Suspension Sparks Political Outcry: Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Controversy

 India
3
White House Initiates Widespread Federal Worker Layoffs Amid Shutdown

White House Initiates Widespread Federal Worker Layoffs Amid Shutdown

 Global
4
Odisha's Bold Reforms: Empowering Women and Streamlining Regulations

Odisha's Bold Reforms: Empowering Women and Streamlining Regulations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025