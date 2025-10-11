Trump Announces Sweeping Tariffs on Chinese Goods Amid Escalating Trade Tensions

In a significant escalation of trade tensions, US President Donald Trump declared on Friday that the United States will enforce a 100% tariff on Chinese imports beginning November 1, 2025. The move is a reaction to China's 'extraordinarily aggressive' trade position, including an extensive letter threatening significant export controls.

The President further revealed that export restrictions will target critical software the same day these tariffs take effect. Trump's decision follows China's recent initiative to enhance its rare earth export limitations, an action that has intensified the ongoing trade conflict.

China's tightening grip on key resources—critical for technologies across military and civilian sectors—has led to a global ripple effect. As Beijing continues to wield its economic influence, the US prepares strong countermeasures while the world braces for the implications of this international trade standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)