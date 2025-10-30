Cyprus backs early signing of India-EU Free Trade Agreement

Cyprus Foreign Affairs Minister Constantinos Kombos on Thursday said that his country strongly supports the conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the European Union and India, and it will boost ties and unlock immense economic opportunities. "Cyprus strongly supports the conclusion of the long-negotiated FTA between the EU and India. And the successful conclusion of this agreement will not only strengthen EU-India ties, but it will also unlock immense economic opportunities for India and for all the European countries..." Kombos said, delivering the 55th Sapru House Lecture here on Thursday.

He said Cyprus sees India as a natural partner and ally and noted that New Delhi is emerging as the leading voice in an increasing multipolar world. "Cyprus has been described as the unsinkable aircraft carrier...We see India as a natural partner and ally. Today, with India emerging as the leading voice in an increasing multipolar world, Cyprus sees India not only as an old friend, but also as a partner for future cooperation. Both nations, shaped by our legacy of colonial rule, have emerged as modern democracies that cherish freedom, the rule of law, and respect for international law," he said.

"A crucial platform and opportunity for cooperation is IMEC. A visionary proposal that can transform connectivity between regions. It's a geopolitical tool with the potential to reshape global trade, trade routes, and critical economic activities. The Mediterranean region is geographically a key component for IMEC, and Cyprus is well-positioned to play its role in this emerging architecture," he added. Kombos said India is a global powerhouse and has the richest of history and culture and potential that is unrivalled

"This is a fact. India is a mega-trend. This is a fact. It has the richest of history and culture and potential that is unrivalled. This is a fact...""We are meeting here today in the midst of a polycrisis, one of the effects of which is making no exception as to their reach, their impact. There is no insularity, no immunity. We all went through the global financial meltdown, the COVID crisis, the energy and inflation spike, and the war in Ukraine after Russia's illegal invasion and continuing aggression," he said. "The overall questioning of the founding principles of the international order and system. The ongoing situation in Gaza, another challenge. The risks involved in Syria. The threat in the Red Sea. Iran's nuclear aspirations. Sudan, Libya, the African continent as a battlefield for influence and for radicalization. Radicalism, extremism, terrorism are today a global reality. This is an instrumentalisation of migration. And as a consequence, populism is on the rise. But above all, there is uncertainty," he added.

Kombos is on a three-day visit to India. (ANI)

