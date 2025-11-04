The Campaign for Uyghurs, an advocacy group, has criticized China's efforts to boost tourism in Xinjiang, accusing the government of attempting to "whitewash" its human rights record while continuing oppressive policies in the region. Reports of mass surveillance, detentions, and cultural erosion persist despite a projected influx of 300 million tourists by 2024.

This accusation comes amid growing international scrutiny over Beijing's treatment of the Uyghur population and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Human rights organizations and foreign governments have reported ongoing abuses, including forced labor and severe restrictions on religious and cultural practices.

The Campaign for Uyghurs further highlighted an academic freedom attack, revealing China's attempts to disrupt Professor Lauran Murphy's research on Uyghur forced labor. The group urges global enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act to prevent further complicity in China's systematic exploitation.

