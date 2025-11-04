Left Menu

China's Silk Road Tourism: A Veil Over Xinjiang's Human Rights Abuses?

Campaign for Uyghurs accuses China of whitewashing its policies in Xinjiang by promoting tourism. Despite reports of mass detentions and surveillance, the region sees a tourism boom. The group calls for international action against Beijing's systematic exploitation and interference, highlighting the global reach of Chinese censorship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:53 IST
Ethnic Uyghur woman walks past armed Chinese paramilitary police in riot gear in Xinjiang (File Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
The Campaign for Uyghurs, an advocacy group, has criticized China's efforts to boost tourism in Xinjiang, accusing the government of attempting to "whitewash" its human rights record while continuing oppressive policies in the region. Reports of mass surveillance, detentions, and cultural erosion persist despite a projected influx of 300 million tourists by 2024.

This accusation comes amid growing international scrutiny over Beijing's treatment of the Uyghur population and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Human rights organizations and foreign governments have reported ongoing abuses, including forced labor and severe restrictions on religious and cultural practices.

The Campaign for Uyghurs further highlighted an academic freedom attack, revealing China's attempts to disrupt Professor Lauran Murphy's research on Uyghur forced labor. The group urges global enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act to prevent further complicity in China's systematic exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

