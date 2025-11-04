Left Menu

Israel and India Forge Stronger Strategic Partnership Amid Shared Challenges

On his inaugural visit to India, Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar hailed the nation as a 'global superpower,' expressing a commitment to advancing strategic ties with New Delhi. Emphasizing shared threats like terrorism, Sa'ar and India's EAM S. Jaishankar discussed bolstering bilateral and regional cooperation efforts.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a landmark visit to India, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar commended the country as a 'global superpower' and reaffirmed Israel's dedication to cultivating a strategic alliance with New Delhi. Sa'ar's remarks came during his meeting with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday.

'India is the future,' Sa'ar proclaimed, highlighting the nation as the world's largest democracy and fastest-growing economy. He expressed gratitude towards Jaishankar for his hospitality and acknowledged India's solidarity with Israel, notably referencing Jaishankar's swift communication with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu following the October 7 Hamas attack.

Addressing security threats, Sa'ar denounced the recent terror assault in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, underlining terrorism as a mutual concern for both nations. Sa'ar described terror entities like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis as threats necessitating removal for regional security. He voiced firm support for demilitarizing Gaza, aligning with President Trump's peace plan, and promoting regional connectivity projects such as I2U2 and IMEEC.

Jaishankar praised the fruitful discussions with Sa'ar, noting the mutual commitment to confronting terrorism and the strategic partnership's growth across various sectors. The two leaders exchanged views on cooperation in multilateral arenas and witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on diplomatic training.

During his three-day tour, Sa'ar paid respects at New Delhi's Teen Murti Haifa Chowk and met with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to discuss enhanced counterterrorism cooperation. An investment agreement signed earlier in September is poised to boost bilateral investments, strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

