Trust and Transparency: Nepal's Path to Fair Elections

Nepali Congress leader Minendra Rijal emphasizes the need for the interim government to build trust among all political parties to ensure fair elections. As Nepal navigates a fragile transition, Rijal asserts that impartiality and reassurance are key to political stability and successful elections in March 2026.

Updated: 10-11-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 12:39 IST
Protests in Nepal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In the wake of Nepal's political upheaval, Minendra Rijal, a prominent figure in Nepali politics, has called for the interim government to forge trust with all political parties. Speaking exclusively to ANI, the Nepali Congress leader stressed that the government, under Prime Minister Sushila Karki, must exude impartiality to guide the nation to fair elections.

Echoing Rijal's sentiments, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has also vocalized the need for robust security measures ahead of the polls. Meanwhile, the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), headed by former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, opposes the proposed March election date, following the Gen-Z uprising which reshaped the political landscape and led to Oli's ouster.

As the country navigates a delicate transition, Rijal insists that the interim government must act as impartial referees, devoid of political aspirations, to ensure election integrity. Without public trust and political inclusivity, Rijal warns that Nepal's path to stability will remain precarious during these transformative times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

