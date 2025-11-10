Left Menu

Grave Concerns: HRCP Highlights Security Chaos in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan's report uncovers severe security issues in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The region faces a rise in terrorist activities, diminishing civilian power, and human rights concerns like arbitrary arrests and censorship. The HRCP urges government action to reclaim civilian oversight and protect citizens’ rights.

10-11-2025
  • Pakistan

In a harrowing account, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has issued a stark warning over the rapidly deteriorating security and human rights scenario in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, The Express Tribune reports. The report, "Caught in the Crossfire," reveals that the province is besieged by escalating violence and diminishing civilian governance.

The HRCP notes that over two-thirds of the nation's terrorist incidents in 2025 occurred in this region, primarily targeting police and defense forces. Formerly known as the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, the merged districts remain hotspots of instability, plagued by fear, displacement, and a lack of judicial access. Operations conducted without civilian input have marginalized local authorities, with residents expressing outrage over forced disappearances and questionable arrests.

Journalists exploring these critical issues face relentless intimidation, censorship, and threats, severely impairing media freedom. The HRCP's findings expose unresolved ethnic conflicts, disrupted livelihoods from roadblocks, and opaque resource management. The organization calls for immediate government intervention to restore rule of law and protect human rights in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting a profound governance crisis afflicting the state.

