India-China Flights Resume: A New Era of Connectivity

Direct flights between India and China have restarted after a five-year hiatus, symbolizing a renewal of economic, trade, and tourism ties between the two nations. This significant development follows improved diplomatic relations and confidence-building efforts post-pandemic and border clashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:21 IST
CG Pratik Mathur welcomes passengers in Shanghai (Photo:X/@IndiaInShanghai). Image Credit: ANI
In a monumental step forward, the first batch of passengers arrived in Shanghai from New Delhi, marking the official resumption of direct flights between India and China after a five-year gap. Consul General of India in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, was on site to welcome travelers, highlighting the strengthening people-to-people ties between the nations.

The resumption of flight operations, suspended since early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and diplomatic tensions following the Galwan Valley clash, signifies a crucial advancement in restoring travel and trade. This transition began with IndiGo's daily flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou on October 26, becoming the first to restart services.

China Eastern Airlines further expanded this effort by re-launching its Shanghai-New Delhi route on November 9, offering tri-weekly services with Airbus A330-200 aircraft. The revival of these routes is expected to significantly enhance exchanges and boost economic and trade cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

