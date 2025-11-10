Left Menu

Taiwan Reports Increased Chinese Military Activity Amid Rising Tensions

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected Chinese military aircraft and naval vessels around the island. Activity included crossings into Taiwan's air defense zone, increasing regional tensions. The incursions are part of Beijing's pressure campaign against Taipei, happening amid ongoing air and naval operations near the self-ruled island.

10-11-2025
In a continued show of military assertiveness, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) announced detection of six Chinese military aircraft sorties and seven naval vessels encircling the island until 6 a.m. on Monday. Notably, two aircraft sorties crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, encroaching into Taiwan's southwestern air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

The MND assured that the situation is under surveillance and countermeasures have been implemented, highlighting routine air and naval deployments by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) near Taiwan. Sunday's report detailed similar activities, with ten PLA aircraft sorties and ten PLAN vessels identified near Taiwan's borders, with multiple breaches of Taiwan's ADIZ.

The median line in the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial boundary, has borne witness to increased Chinese violations. These military maneuvers happen amidst heightened tensions across the Strait, with Beijing's assertive stances marking a persistent effort to exert pressure on Taipei. This escalation follows a pattern of near-daily operations challenging Taiwan's autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

