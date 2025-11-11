Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Explosion Rocks Islamabad Court

A violent explosion at Islamabad's district court claimed at least 12 lives. The cause remains unknown, with an ongoing investigation. Security measures are in place as videos depicting smoke and fire circulate online. Authorities have yet to identify suspects or reveal specifics about the incident.

Updated: 11-11-2025 15:17 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 12 people lost their lives in a deadly explosion at a district and sessions court in Islamabad's G-11 area on Tuesday, according to Dawn. A senior official from Islamabad police confirmed the death toll, though the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

Videos circulating on social media captured intense flames and thick plumes of smoke rising from a charred vehicle behind a security barrier, revealing the aftermath of the blast. DawnNewsTV reported that the explosion could be heard as far as six kilometers away. As rescue and investigation teams arrived, security forces cordoned off the affected area.

Authorities have not yet disclosed details regarding the nature of the explosion or identified any potential suspects. Further information is awaited as the investigation continues, according to Dawn's reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

