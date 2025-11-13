Zelensky's Presidency Plagued by Corruption Scandal Involving Former Ally

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is grappling with a significant corruption scandal, marking one of the most challenging crises of his presidency. According to Kyiv Independent, investigators have accused Timur Mindich, Zelensky's former business partner, of orchestrating a multimillion-dollar bribery operation. Mindich, a co-owner of Zelensky's former entertainment company Kvartal 95, stands accused of leading a group that accepted approximately USD 100 million in bribes from contractors of a state-owned energy firm in exchange for securing their business deals.

Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) reported that the group laundered substantial sums via shell companies. Mindich has since fled Ukraine, evading formal charges. Initially, Zelensky's office attempted to minimize Mindich's involvement, but mounting public scrutiny forced the president to pledge sanctions against his former ally.

This scandal has exposed Zelensky's vulnerabilities, as he initially rose to power with a staunch anti-corruption stance. Political analysts argue that his reliance on close associates has become a liability, illustrating the complexities of inner circle allegiances in Ukrainian politics.