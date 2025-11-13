Left Menu

Zelensky's Presidency Plagued by Corruption Scandal Involving Former Ally

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky faces a major corruption scandal as investigators allege that his former business associate, Timur Mindich, led a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme. Despite initial downplay by Zelensky's office, growing public pressure compelled the president to promise sanctions, spotlighting challenges of trust and nepotism in his administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:02 IST
Zelensky's Presidency Plagued by Corruption Scandal Involving Former Ally
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is grappling with a significant corruption scandal, marking one of the most challenging crises of his presidency. According to Kyiv Independent, investigators have accused Timur Mindich, Zelensky's former business partner, of orchestrating a multimillion-dollar bribery operation. Mindich, a co-owner of Zelensky's former entertainment company Kvartal 95, stands accused of leading a group that accepted approximately USD 100 million in bribes from contractors of a state-owned energy firm in exchange for securing their business deals.

Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) reported that the group laundered substantial sums via shell companies. Mindich has since fled Ukraine, evading formal charges. Initially, Zelensky's office attempted to minimize Mindich's involvement, but mounting public scrutiny forced the president to pledge sanctions against his former ally.

This scandal has exposed Zelensky's vulnerabilities, as he initially rose to power with a staunch anti-corruption stance. Political analysts argue that his reliance on close associates has become a liability, illustrating the complexities of inner circle allegiances in Ukrainian politics.

TRENDING

1
Doctors' Deep-Rooted Plot: Unveiling the White-Collar Terror Module

Doctors' Deep-Rooted Plot: Unveiling the White-Collar Terror Module

 India
2
US Sanctions Indian Firm in Crackdown on Iran's Missile Network

US Sanctions Indian Firm in Crackdown on Iran's Missile Network

 United States
3
Indian Women's Tennis Team Targets Historic Qualifiers Spot

Indian Women's Tennis Team Targets Historic Qualifiers Spot

 Global
4
Basilic Fly Studio's Staggering Growth: A 146.3% Revenue Surge Propels VFX Pioneer

Basilic Fly Studio's Staggering Growth: A 146.3% Revenue Surge Propels VFX P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025