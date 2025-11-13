US House to Vote on Controversial Epstein File Release Bill

US House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday announced plans to vote on a bill compelling the Justice Department to disclose files tied to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. The announcement comes amidst increasing pressure from within the Republican ranks, CNN reported.

The proposed legislation, promoted by Republican Thomas Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna, emerged through a strategic procedural tool known as a discharge petition. Speaker Johnson, required to schedule this vote, opted to do so in response to significant GOP agitation regarding the matter.

Many Republicans express concerns that opposing the bill might imply a cover-up of Epstein-related information, particularly as new emails suggest ties between Epstein and Donald Trump, intensifying the discourse during a prolonged government shutdown.

