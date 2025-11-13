Left Menu

US House to Vote on Controversial Epstein File Release Bill

US House Speaker Mike Johnson announced a vote on a bipartisan bill to release Justice Department files on Jeffrey Epstein. The push follows GOP pressure amid fear of shielding Epstein-linked figures. The move comes as emails implicate Donald Trump, sparking tension during ongoing government shutdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 13:26 IST
US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson speaks to the press (File photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday announced plans to vote on a bill compelling the Justice Department to disclose files tied to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. The announcement comes amidst increasing pressure from within the Republican ranks, CNN reported.

The proposed legislation, promoted by Republican Thomas Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna, emerged through a strategic procedural tool known as a discharge petition. Speaker Johnson, required to schedule this vote, opted to do so in response to significant GOP agitation regarding the matter.

Many Republicans express concerns that opposing the bill might imply a cover-up of Epstein-related information, particularly as new emails suggest ties between Epstein and Donald Trump, intensifying the discourse during a prolonged government shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

