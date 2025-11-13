Left Menu

Bangladesh to Hold Historic Referendum Alongside Parliamentary Elections

Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus announced a referendum on constitutional reforms scheduled with February's parliamentary elections. The July National Charter aims at democratic strengthening post-2024's upheaval. It includes a caretaker government model, electoral commission independence, and greater parliamentary representation, marking significant steps toward governance reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:22 IST
Bangladesh to Hold Historic Referendum Alongside Parliamentary Elections
Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government Muhammad Yunus addresses to the nation (Photo/Bangladesh Chief Adviser's press wing). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant political development, Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has declared that a nationwide referendum on constitutional reforms will coincide with the parliamentary elections set for February next year. The announcement signifies a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's journey towards improved governance and democracy.

The referendum will seek public approval for the July National Charter, a proposal which outlines extensive reforms aimed at bolstering democratic principles, accountability, and governance. Key elements include establishing a caretaker government and an independent Election Commission during election periods, and instituting a bicameral parliament to better represent party vote shares.

Ahead of these critical elections, Yunus emphasized the importance of national unity among political entities that supported the uprising against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He urged political parties to embrace the referendum and election, highlighting the opportunity to usher in a rejuvenated Bangladesh marked by a stable and transparent political system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED Crackdown: Unveiling a Rs 190 Crore Customs Evasion Racket

ED Crackdown: Unveiling a Rs 190 Crore Customs Evasion Racket

 India
2
Kashmir Shivers as Mercury Plunges Below Freezing

Kashmir Shivers as Mercury Plunges Below Freezing

 India
3
Oil Glut on the Horizon: Global Surplus Surges Ahead

Oil Glut on the Horizon: Global Surplus Surges Ahead

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: Afghan Nationals Involved in Suicide Bombings in Pakistan

Tensions Rise: Afghan Nationals Involved in Suicide Bombings in Pakistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025