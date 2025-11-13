Bangladesh to Hold Historic Referendum Alongside Parliamentary Elections

In a significant political development, Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has declared that a nationwide referendum on constitutional reforms will coincide with the parliamentary elections set for February next year. The announcement signifies a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's journey towards improved governance and democracy.

The referendum will seek public approval for the July National Charter, a proposal which outlines extensive reforms aimed at bolstering democratic principles, accountability, and governance. Key elements include establishing a caretaker government and an independent Election Commission during election periods, and instituting a bicameral parliament to better represent party vote shares.

Ahead of these critical elections, Yunus emphasized the importance of national unity among political entities that supported the uprising against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He urged political parties to embrace the referendum and election, highlighting the opportunity to usher in a rejuvenated Bangladesh marked by a stable and transparent political system.

(With inputs from agencies.)