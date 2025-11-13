India and Spain Strengthen Ties with New Diplomatic Collaborations

In a bid to strengthen their diplomatic partnership, India and Spain convened their 8th round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi, covering a wide range of bilateral issues. Leading the Indian delegation was Sibi George, Secretary (West), while Diego Martinez Belio, Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs, headed the Spanish team.

Key discussions included the progress of the 'Make in India' C-295 aircraft project, which is set to introduce its first aircraft from the assembly line in Vadodara next year. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in their defence partnership. Moreover, the countries plan to commemorate 70 years of diplomatic relations in 2026, focusing on cultural, tourism, and AI collaborations.

The consultations also addressed the growing number of tourists between the two nations and reinforced the strategic India-EU alliance. India reiterated its stand on anti-terrorism and expressed gratitude for Spain's support as it seeks Observer status in the Ibero-American Conference. Both nations anticipate future high-level exchanges and productive institutional dialogues.

