India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats

India and Paraguay have committed to bolster cooperation against terrorism and cyber threats, aiming to enhance global peace. The agreement was reached at the India-Paraguay Joint Commission Mechanism's inaugural meeting in Asuncion. Both nations pledged coordination at various levels, focusing on mutual interests including trade, education, and sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 11:50 IST
MEA Secretary (East), Periasamy Kumaran (Photo/MEAYoutube). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant diplomatic development, India and Paraguay have pledged to intensify their joint efforts against the pervasive threats of terrorism and cybersecurity challenges. This commitment came to the forefront during the inaugural session of the India-Paraguay Joint Commission Mechanism, recently conducted in Asuncion, Paraguay.

In a joint statement, both nations underscored terrorism as a pressing global menace, affirming their united stance against it in all its manifestations. The Ministry of External Affairs noted, 'Both parties agreed that terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, constitutes a serious threat to international peace and security.'

The meeting witnessed robust discussions on enhancing bilateral ties across various sectors, ranging from agriculture to renewable energy. Delegates evaluated prospects in education, health, and trade, besides outlining plans to streamline consular processes and foster investment in key industries.

Officials emphasized the importance of sustainable development, highlighting targeted areas such as solar energy and biofuels as priorities. The coordination extends to regular consultations and follow-up meetings, with New Delhi scheduled to host the next Joint Commission session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

