UAE Rebukes Sudanese Allegations Amidst Calls for Peace
The UAE condemns the Sudanese Armed Forces for spreading misinformation and urges a focus on peace efforts. The United Nations reports reveal war crimes by both Sudanese forces, and the UAE supports a ceasefire and peaceful transition. A plea is made to prioritize the Sudanese people's well-being.
- Country:
- Switzerland
In a pointed statement from Geneva, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has rebuked the Sudanese Armed Forces for allegedly spreading baseless accusations against UAE, aimed at distracting the global community from their own accountability for the damage resulting from the civil war in Sudan. The UAE representative, Jamal Al Musharakh, criticized these actions as deliberately obstructive to peace efforts.
United Nations reports lay bare the severe human rights breaches and war crimes perpetrated by both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. Despite concerted diplomacy, including a proposal supported by the UAE and the United States, efforts to establish a humanitarian truce in El Fasher have been rebuffed by Sudanese forces, exacerbating the conflict and blocking vital aid.
The UAE remains committed to facilitating a comprehensive ceasefire and stresses the necessity of a fair transition to a civilian-led government. Highlighting the long-term interests of the Sudanese people, the UAE calls for a focus on peace and raises a critical reflection on the actions of the Sudanese rebel forces, urging alignment with peace, dialogue, and respect for human rights.
