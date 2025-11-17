Left Menu

Lavrov-Jaishankar: Strengthening Russia-India Strategic Alliance

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is meeting Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Moscow to discuss political communications and key regional and international issues, aiming to bolster the longstanding strategic partnership between the two nations. This precedes President Putin's scheduled visit to India for a crucial summit in December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:41 IST
File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov (Image Credit: X/@mfa_russia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Russia

MOSCOW - As diplomatic corridors buzz with anticipation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is preparing for high-stakes talks with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday. The discussions, rooted deeply in enhancing political communication, are expected to tackle a wide range of bilateral, regional, and international issues.

Centrally, the focus will be on joint ventures through significant international platforms like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, BRICS, and the United Nations. A meeting, led by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, aims to solidify cooperation as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of Government convenes on November 18.

Adding gravity to this diplomatic engagement is the impending visit of President Vladimir Putin to New Delhi. Scheduled for early December, this summit seeks to address trade and economic imbalances, following a longstanding tradition of strengthened ties since the strategic partnership declaration of 2000. News agency ANI reports steps are being taken to optimize logistical and financial frameworks to facilitate robust trade relations.

