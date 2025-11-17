India Warns Nationals: Steer Clear of Iran Job Scams Amid Visa Changes
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs issued a warning against job scams in Iran after Tehran suspended visa-free travel due to increased trafficking incidents. Criminal gangs were luring Indians with fake job promises, leading to kidnappings and ransom demands. Visa requirements for Indian passport holders will begin on November 22, 2025.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a stark advisory on Monday cautioning Indian citizens against falling victim to job scams in Iran. This comes in reaction to Tehran's decision to suspend its visa-free entry policy, following a spike in trafficking cases.
The suspension, effective November 22, 2025, impacts all Indian nationals with ordinary passports. The MEA warns of multiple incidents where Indians were duped with false promises of lucrative jobs, only to be kidnapped upon arrival in Iran, their families facing ransom demands from criminal gangs.
Officials emphasized vigilance and warned against agents offering dubious visa-free travel. The visa-free entry exclusively covers tourism for 15 days in a six-month period, explicitly excluding employment. This advisory underscores rising concerns over job scams targeting Indian workers abroad.
