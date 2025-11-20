Left Menu

During the FMFD, the Ministers and progress under different pillars of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including trade & investment, defence & security, education & skills, research & innovation, science & technology, space, energy and people-to-people links. Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed. The Ministers exchanged views on developments in the Indo-Pacific and affirmed their shared commitment to a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

India-Australia affirm shared commitment to free, open, secure, Indo-Pacific
Penny Wong, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Australia, paid an official visit to India on Thursday. During the visit, EAM S Jaishankar and Wong co-chaired the 16th India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue (FMFD) in New Delhi. They reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

As per the MEA, this was the fourth FMFD co-chaired by EAM and Foreign Minister Penny Wong. During the FMFD, the Ministers and progress under different pillars of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including trade & investment, defence & security, education & skills, research & innovation, science & technology, space, energy and people-to-people links. Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed. The Ministers exchanged views on developments in the Indo-Pacific and affirmed their shared commitment to a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

MEA noted in its statement that during the visit, Foreign Minister Penny Wong also met National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval. Highlighting that as India and Australia mark five years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025, MEA said that her visit provided an opportunity to sustain the positive momentum in bilateral ties and to decide the agenda and course for the next phase of engagement. Both sides agreed to hold the next FMFD in Australia at a mutually convenient time.

On her visit, EAM Jaishankar said in a post on X, "Delighted to co-chair the 16th India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue along with FM @SenatorWong of Australia in New Delhi this evening. Took detailed stock of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, its various facets and priorities, including trade & investment, defence & maritime, S&T, space, energy, education and people to people connect. As Indo-Pacific partners, we share the responsibility to maintain a free and open region. Our discussions also covered global & regional developments, resilience of supply chains, addressing economic uncertainties and cooperating on critical minerals." (ANI)

