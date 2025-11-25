Left Menu

Volcanic Eruption Disrupts Air Travel: Air India and Others Cancel Flights

Air India cancels multiple flights over volcanic ash concerns following Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi eruption. The ash cloud, disrupting international flight paths, has impacted airspace over India. Airlines are urged to adjust routes, prioritize safety, and assist affected passengers during this unforeseen geological event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 10:36 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air India has canceled several flights as a precaution after aircraft flew over areas affected by the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption in Ethiopia. The ash cloud, which is disrupting international flight paths, swiftly spread to impact airspace across several countries, including India.

The Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia's Afar region erupted for the first time in nearly 12,000 years, with ash clouds reaching thousands of kilometers away. Winds carried these plumes over the Red Sea towards Yemen and Oman, eventually affecting skies over Western and Northern India.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has instructed airlines to avoid routes affected by volcanic ash and adjust flight plans as necessary. Key airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, have seen their operations affected. Passenger safety and re-routing are currently prioritized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

