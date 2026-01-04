Strengthening Ties: Sharjah's Role in Promoting Arabic Language Globally

In a significant nod towards fostering linguistic camaraderie, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and head of the Sharjah Arabic Language Academy (ALA), welcomed a delegation from the Beirut Arabic Language Academy on Sunday.

During the meeting at Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre in University City, the Sharjah leader commended Lebanon's revered history in Arabic culture. Sheikh Dr Sultan reiterated his commitment to support the Arabic Language Academy in Beirut and emphasized the pivotal role such institutions play in preserving and spreading the Arabic language globally.

The meeting underscored the need for robust communication between Arabic language academies worldwide, aiming for strategic collaboration in areas like publication, research, and cultural exchange. The visiting delegation expressed gratitude for Sharjah's ongoing support, highlighting joint efforts like the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language.

(With inputs from agencies.)