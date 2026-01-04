Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Sharjah's Role in Promoting Arabic Language Globally

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi hosted founders of the Beirut Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah. He lauded Lebanon's rich Arabic culture and pledged his support to the academy's goals of preserving and promoting the language, emphasizing the importance of collaboration among language academies worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 23:10 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant nod towards fostering linguistic camaraderie, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and head of the Sharjah Arabic Language Academy (ALA), welcomed a delegation from the Beirut Arabic Language Academy on Sunday.

During the meeting at Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre in University City, the Sharjah leader commended Lebanon's revered history in Arabic culture. Sheikh Dr Sultan reiterated his commitment to support the Arabic Language Academy in Beirut and emphasized the pivotal role such institutions play in preserving and spreading the Arabic language globally.

The meeting underscored the need for robust communication between Arabic language academies worldwide, aiming for strategic collaboration in areas like publication, research, and cultural exchange. The visiting delegation expressed gratitude for Sharjah's ongoing support, highlighting joint efforts like the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language.

(With inputs from agencies.)

