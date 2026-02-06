PTI and TTAP Unite for Nationwide Strike Over Imran Khan's Health

In a strong declaration of unity, leaders from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) announced their unwavering stance on the health of imprisoned PTI founder, Imran Khan. The leaders appealed to citizens to back a nationwide strike on February 8, as concerns about Khan's health escalate, according to Dawn.

The decision was made during a closed-door assembly of PTI's joint parliamentary committee at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad. Prominent attendees included Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, TTAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, and PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja. Asad Qaiser, a senior PTI figure, addressed the gathering, expressing urgency over Khan's condition and warning of potential escalation if demands are not met.

The session, which highlighted increasing security threats in Balochistan, urged enhanced welfare in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tirah area and demanded action for displaced families. In parallel, PTI's mobilization efforts for the protest continue, coupled with ongoing concerns over financial disputes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The party reiterated its commitment to peacefully addressing what it alleges as electoral irregularities in the upcoming 2024 elections.

