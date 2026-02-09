Strengthening Ties: India and US Finalize Intermediate Trade Framework
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Ambassador Sergio Gor in New Delhi following the India-US interim trade agreement's framework. The deal envisages tariff adjustments on various goods, underscoring reinforced bilateral relations. Ambassador Gor expressed optimism in enhancing India-US ties during his meeting with President Murmu.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with US Ambassador Sergio Gor in New Delhi, days after confirming the India-US interim trade agreement's framework. This meeting symbolizes growing solidarity and mutual interests between the two nations.
The India-US agreement commits both countries to eliminate or adjust tariffs to solidify a wider Bilateral Trade Agreement, initiated by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi in 2025. India will lower tariffs on US industrial and diverse agricultural products, while the US will levy an 18% tariff on select Indian goods, with potential reductions contingent on successful negotiations.
Ambassador Gor, who presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu in January, expressed confidence in fortifying India-US relations. A recent meeting with Minister Jaishankar highlighted dimensions of the partnership, with both leaders optimistic about future collaborations.
