Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and US Finalize Intermediate Trade Framework

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Ambassador Sergio Gor in New Delhi following the India-US interim trade agreement's framework. The deal envisages tariff adjustments on various goods, underscoring reinforced bilateral relations. Ambassador Gor expressed optimism in enhancing India-US ties during his meeting with President Murmu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:09 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and US Finalize Intermediate Trade Framework
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with US Ambassador Sergio Gor in New Delhi, days after confirming the India-US interim trade agreement's framework. This meeting symbolizes growing solidarity and mutual interests between the two nations.

The India-US agreement commits both countries to eliminate or adjust tariffs to solidify a wider Bilateral Trade Agreement, initiated by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi in 2025. India will lower tariffs on US industrial and diverse agricultural products, while the US will levy an 18% tariff on select Indian goods, with potential reductions contingent on successful negotiations.

Ambassador Gor, who presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu in January, expressed confidence in fortifying India-US relations. A recent meeting with Minister Jaishankar highlighted dimensions of the partnership, with both leaders optimistic about future collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Bust: Hydroponic Ganja Smuggling Foiled at Airport

High-Stakes Bust: Hydroponic Ganja Smuggling Foiled at Airport

 India
2
Indian Tennis Stars Shine at ATP Challenger Chennai

Indian Tennis Stars Shine at ATP Challenger Chennai

 India
3
India-US Interim Trade Agreement: Strengthening Economic Ties

India-US Interim Trade Agreement: Strengthening Economic Ties

 India
4
Fury in Thane: Massive Investment Scam Unravels

Fury in Thane: Massive Investment Scam Unravels

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026