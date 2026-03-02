Stalin's Bold Vision: Tamil Nadu vs NDA Battle Heats Up

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a fierce critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labelling the upcoming elections as 'NDA vs Tamil Nadu.' He emphasized that his party's accomplishments came despite challenges posed by external entities.

Speaking at an event in Chennai, Stalin underscored Tamil Nadu's pioneering double-digit economic growth, a feat achieved without federal support. He contrasted the state's success under the Dravidian Model with BJP-ruled states, which he claims lean on 'violence, hate speech, and regressive policy.'

Stalin also pinpointed hiccups like policy hindrances allegedly orchestrated by PM Modi, suggesting a pattern to create electoral confusion. He pledged that Tamil Nadu will outpace its records with the Dravidian Model 2.0, setting the stage for an intense electoral showdown in 2026.

