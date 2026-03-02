Left Menu

Stalin's Bold Vision: Tamil Nadu vs NDA Battle Heats Up

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin criticizes BJP and PM Narendra Modi, emphasizing Tamil Nadu's achievements under the Dravidian Model. He highlights the state's double-digit growth and contrasts with BJP's repressive ideology. Stalin commits to a progressive Dravidian Model 2.0 for the upcoming 2026 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:26 IST
Stalin's Bold Vision: Tamil Nadu vs NDA Battle Heats Up
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo/TN DIPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a fierce critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labelling the upcoming elections as 'NDA vs Tamil Nadu.' He emphasized that his party's accomplishments came despite challenges posed by external entities.

Speaking at an event in Chennai, Stalin underscored Tamil Nadu's pioneering double-digit economic growth, a feat achieved without federal support. He contrasted the state's success under the Dravidian Model with BJP-ruled states, which he claims lean on 'violence, hate speech, and regressive policy.'

Stalin also pinpointed hiccups like policy hindrances allegedly orchestrated by PM Modi, suggesting a pattern to create electoral confusion. He pledged that Tamil Nadu will outpace its records with the Dravidian Model 2.0, setting the stage for an intense electoral showdown in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets React as Swiss Franc Soars Amid Middle East Conflict

Global Markets React as Swiss Franc Soars Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global
2
Empowering Students: DreamXec Revolutionizes Innovation Funding

Empowering Students: DreamXec Revolutionizes Innovation Funding

 United States
3
Tragic Drowning Incident Highlights Quarry Dangers

Tragic Drowning Incident Highlights Quarry Dangers

 India
4
Greenland's Independence Vote: A Test of Political Tides

Greenland's Independence Vote: A Test of Political Tides

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026