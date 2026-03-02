Middle East Energy Threat: Drone Attacks Spur Shutdowns
Drone strikes in the Middle East have led to the precautionary shutdown of major oil and gas facilities, including Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura refinery. The attacks, involving Israel, Iran, and the U.S., have surged oil prices and disrupted exports, highlighting regional energy vulnerabilities.
Saudi Arabia has shut down its largest domestic oil refinery following a drone strike, according to sources. This precautionary measure comes amid escalating conflicts involving Israeli, U.S., and Iranian forces that have led to the shutdown of several Middle Eastern oil and gas facilities.
The Ras Tanura refinery, operated by Saudi Aramco, halted operations as a safety measure, impacting a major energy complex crucial for Saudi oil exports. In Iraqi Kurdistan, several companies, including DNO and Gulf Keystone Petroleum, have ceased oil extraction amid rising tensions, although no structural damage has been reported.
In Iran, explosions on Kharg Island and reports of attacks on Qatar Energy highlight the escalating situation. The incidents have resulted in oil prices surging to $82 a barrel, while the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane, faces significant disruption. The developments signify a potential alignment of Gulf states with U.S. and Israeli strategies against Iran.
