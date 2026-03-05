Left Menu

US Seeks Regional Stability in Middle East Amid Iranian Threats

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau outlined America's military objectives with Iran, emphasizing a regional shift to mitigate global security risks. He highlighted the necessity of intervention due to Tehran's nuclear ambitions and urged collaborative international support for a political change in Iran, while ensuring US support for India's energy needs.

US Seeks Regional Stability in Middle East Amid Iranian Threats
United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau (Photo/YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogues, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau delineated the strategic aims of America's military involvement with Iran. He stressed that the crux of the engagement is to instigate a regional transformation that ensures the Middle East ceases to be a global security threat.

Landau reflected on the historical enmity, expressing that while the Trump administration initially pursued diplomatic avenues, Iran's nuclear ambitions necessitated a sterner approach. He argued without intervention, Tehran's progression towards nuclear armament could potentially destabilize global security.

The senior official linked much of the Middle Eastern instability to Tehran's actions, calling for an international coalition to aid Iran's political transition. He emphasized the importance of the Iranian citizenry in determining their leadership, while pledging US support for India's energy requirements during the regional turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

