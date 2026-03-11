Left Menu

Tensions Rise as US-Israel Alliance Intensifies Strikes Against Iran

Amidst the escalating conflict in West Asia, Mariya Didi, former Maldives Defence Minister, underscores the strategic importance of regional cooperation. As US and Israeli forces expand operations against Iran, Didi advocates for unity among South Asian nations to maintain stability amid geopolitical tensions impacting vital sea routes.

11-03-2026
Mariya Didi, Former Defence Minister of Maldives (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Mariya Didi, once at the helm of the Maldives' defense ministry, has emphasized the strategic sensitivity of the Maldives' location amidst major sea lanes, especially as geopolitical tensions continue to unfold across West Asia. The conflict, originating on February 28, 2026, has intensified over 12 days with concerted military efforts by the United States and Israel against Iran.

In an interview with ANI, Didi urged South Asian nations to unify in collaboration with key allies like India to sustain regional peace, advocating a shift from isolated foreign policy frameworks. "Given our crucial position in maritime communication links, it's essential for our government and the region to engage collaboratively, viewing and addressing regional issues collectively," she conveyed.

US and Israeli military forces have enhanced their offensive strategy by targeting key Iranian military and naval facilities. To deter Iranian maneuvers, US forces report successful degradation of Iran's missile arsenal and destruction of naval vessels, crucial for maintaining open passage in the Strait of Hormuz. The conflict has spilled over Iran's borders, affecting areas such as Lebanon, Iraq, and parts of the Gulf, resulting in significant infrastructural and civilian impacts.

This escalating scenario raises alarms internationally, with Didi expressing hopes for a swift resolution. Contradictory statements from US officials further cloud prospects, with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth signaling an ongoing threat, while President Donald Trump predicted an imminent conclusion to hostilities.

As the Iranian military infrastructure weakens—an assessment echoed by Trump, who references significantly diminished naval power and communication capabilities—the friction remains unresolved. Following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran appointed his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as leader, a development dismissed by Trump, who reaffirms a commitment to US strategic goals in the region.

