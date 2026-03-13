In a sweeping assertion during a Pentagon briefing on Friday, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth claimed that Iran's freshly appointed Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, has suffered injuries in recent US strikes. Hegseth described Iran's leadership as 'desperate and hiding,' suggesting that Ayatollah Khamenei is 'wounded and likely disfigured' amidst the intensifying conflict in West Asia. Speaking alongside General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Hegseth criticized the legitimacy of Iran's new leadership, pointing out the lack of visual or audio evidence in a recent statement from Khamenei despite Iran's robust media capabilities.

Khamenei's inaugural address, delivered on Thursday, was marked by a vow of vengeance for the lives lost in the ongoing hostilities. The Ayatollah emphatically warned that retribution for bloodshed would remain a primary agenda item, especially highlighting the significance of cases like the Minab Tayyibah Tree School incident. His directive to maintain a blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz underscores Iran's continued resistance against foreign influences in the chokehold passage for global energy supplies.

The turmoil in the region spiraled following the death of the former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during a joint US and Israeli military operation. The incident has sparked retaliatory strikes by Iran on US and Israeli assets, further disrupting the strategic Strait of Hormuz and instigating ripples across international energy markets, exacerbating global economic tensions. The current Supreme Leader's pledge for vengeance, in memory of his father and others killed, signifies a profound continuation of hostilities in the already volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)